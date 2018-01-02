Uganda: Pres. Museveni signs Age Limit Bill into law

Uganda’s President Museveni has signed into law the controversial age limit Bill that dominated the political space in 2017, paving the way for him to contest for a sixth term in office.

The development was confirmed by the president’s press office, saying Museveni appended his signature on December 27 before forwarding it to the parliament as required.

“He assented to the bill after the speaker wrote to him. It’s now law,” Don Wanyama, Senior Presidential Private secretary said.

On December 20, parliament finally passed the age limit bill in which a total of 317 MPs voted in favour of the motion to lift the age limit whereas 97 members were against.

While delivering his end of year address, President Museveni commended the legislators who voted in favor of the age limit amendment, calling them ‘liberators of Uganda’.

“I salute the 317 MPs who defied intimidation, alignment, and blackmail and opted for a flexible Constitution to deal with destiny issues of Africa,”Museveni said.

Opposition politicians have described the amendment as ‘unconstitutional’ and have vowed to challenge the process in courts of law.

One of the more vocal opposition lawmakers had earlier threatened to resign if the president signed the age limit bill into law.

Mukono Municipality Mp Betty Nambooze Baireke to resign her Parliamentary seat if KagutaMuseveni goes ahead to assent to the Constitutional Amendment Act No.2 in which Mps extended their term by two years. Parliament_UG norbertmao kizzabesigye1 FrankTumwebazek simbaradio — Dick Nvule (@nvulescribe) January 2, 2018

By signing the age limit Bill into law, it means anyone above the age of 75 is now eligible to stand for president.

Reaction from Ugandans on social was swift and sharp in its criticism of the latest development.

This is really unfair. Can't believe it's going to be a law. Then again it's Uganda #agelimit was bound to change just as the #Termlimits — lilciara Anita (@lilciara6) January 2, 2018

The dictator finally signs theun popular age limit bill into law ugandans lets wake up — Oj Pa Achi (@OjPaAchi2) January 2, 2018

He has defied the will of 85% of the population but time will tell. — Arinaitwe Victor (@arinaitwevicto1) January 2, 2018