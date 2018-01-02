Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Uganda: Pres. Museveni signs Age Limit Bill into law

Uganda: Pres. Museveni signs Age Limit Bill into law
Daniel Mumbere

Uganda

Uganda’s President Museveni has signed into law the controversial age limit Bill that dominated the political space in 2017, paving the way for him to contest for a sixth term in office.

The development was confirmed by the president’s press office, saying Museveni appended his signature on December 27 before forwarding it to the parliament as required.

“He assented to the bill after the speaker wrote to him. It’s now law,” Don Wanyama, Senior Presidential Private secretary said.

He assented to the bill after the speaker wrote to him. It’s now law,

On December 20, parliament finally passed the age limit bill in which a total of 317 MPs voted in favour of the motion to lift the age limit whereas 97 members were against.

While delivering his end of year address, President Museveni commended the legislators who voted in favor of the age limit amendment, calling them ‘liberators of Uganda’.

“I salute the 317 MPs who defied intimidation, alignment, and blackmail and opted for a flexible Constitution to deal with destiny issues of Africa,”Museveni said.

Opposition politicians have described the amendment as ‘unconstitutional’ and have vowed to challenge the process in courts of law.

One of the more vocal opposition lawmakers had earlier threatened to resign if the president signed the age limit bill into law.

By signing the age limit Bill into law, it means anyone above the age of 75 is now eligible to stand for president.

Reaction from Ugandans on social was swift and sharp in its criticism of the latest development.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..