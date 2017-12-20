Welcome to Africanews

Uganda parliament scraps presidential age limit, Museveni could rule till 2037

Uganda

The Ugandan parliament on Wednesday evening (December 20, 2017) voted to scrap presidential age limit which was formerly pegged at 75 years.

The controversial age limit bill was passed after passing through the three legislative stages and being put to a final vote. 315 Members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favour, 62 against with 2 abstentions.

The next stage is for the amended portion of the constitution to be sent to the president for assent. The bill has stoked lots of tension in parliament and across the country with MPs exchanging blows at least on three occasions during the debate.


Lawmakers also extended the terms of office for the president and the parliament from five years to seven years. The extension will take effect with the ongoing tenures which started in 2016 and is expected to end in 2023 instead of 2021.

Another big change that was passed into law relative to the presidency was the restoration of two-term limit. It effectively means that Museveni can have two more shots at the presidency staring from the next elections in 2023.

