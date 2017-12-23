US decision rejected by UN general assembly [International Edition]

Donald Trump is facing a new diplomatic row. After the Security Council, the United Nations general assembly adopted by a huge majority a resolution condemning once again the recognition by Washington of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Palestinians welcomed the vote.

Long before this decision, the US president had severely threatened to retaliate by cutting financial aid to countries that would vote in favor of the draft UN resolution, even if the resolution is non-binding.

After weeks of intensive campaigns, Catalans voted for the renewal of Parliament. An election in which, candidates imprisoned in Belgium like Carles Puigdement was a candidate.

These and more stories in this week’s edition of the International Edition.