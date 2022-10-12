Welcome to Africanews

Worshippers pray by Western Wall during Sukkot

Thousands of Jewish worshippers attended the Priestly Blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. The traditional blessing, usually attended by tens of thousands of worshippers, is held three times a year on the holidays of Sukkot, Shavuot and Passover. The blessing is performed by male Jews who can trace their lineage back to the priestly caste. Meanwhile tensions have run high between Israelis and Palestinians amid a spate of violent incursions by Israeli security forces in the West Bank.

