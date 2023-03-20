Sudan to establish new civilian-led transitional government on April 11

Three months after Sudan’s military leaders and the country’s main pro-democracy group struck a deal set to organize a gradual transfer of power to civilians, they have reached a timeline.

The finalized political settlement will be inked on April 11, while institutions of the transitional authority will be formed on April 11th.

The political process spokesperson made the announcement Sunday (Mar. 19).

He added that a new transitional constitution would be signed in early April.

According to Sudan Tribune, an eleven-member committee will draft the final agreement, including nine representatives of the signatory civilian forces, one representative of the army and another of the paramilitary forces.

However, major political players, from former rebel leaders to grassroots pro-democracy networks, remain opposed to the deal despite internationally brokered efforts to draw them in.

Thousands of Sudanese have therefore continued to take part in near weekly protests denouncing the October 2021 military coup.

Several of the country's thorniest political issues, including security sector reform and transitional justice, remain unresolved.

Sudan has been plunged into chaos after a military coup, led by the country's top Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, removed a government in October 2021, upending its short-lived transition to democracy.

The takeover came more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

Since then international aid has dried up and bread and fuel shortages, caused in part by the war in Ukraine, have become routine, plunging Sudan’s already fragile economy into further turmoil.