Traditional yellow taxis of Khartoum struggling to survive

In the Sudanese capital Khartoum, traditional yellow taxis, which have been operating since the 1970s, face the increasing threat of modern transport vehicles.

Many customers are now booking their taxi rides through apps on their smartphones. Many however are determined to fight on.

"I have been working as a taxi driver for about 46 years, since 1977. Many parties have introduced modern cars to fight us. Taxis are still determined and will remain so. Taxi drivers are known for their honesty", said Mirgani Khalafallah, a taxi driver in Khartoum.

Despite the advanced state of disrepair of many of the traditional vehicles, some locals believe that these old taxis are an important part in the everyday life of the Sudanese.

"I am convinced that despite the emergence of modern means of transport, the old taxis continue to play their role and mission", said Abadi Wegiallah, a regular customer of yellow taxis.

The head of the taxi union Abdulmunim Mohammad called on the state to modernise and refurbish the taxis, so that they can keep up with the constant modernisation of new models of vehicles.

"I have been working in the taxi driving profession since 1996, the taxi cannot disappear overnight, it will remain in place until its time comes. but we want modern cars because taxi drivers are also struggling to make ends meet for their children who are studying in primary, secondary and university", argued Abdulmunim Mohammad, President of the Taxi Union.