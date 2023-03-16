Rwanda joins "Football for Schools" initiative

World Cup winner Youri Djorkaeff helped launch FIFA's "Football for Schools" initiative in Kigali on Tuesday as Rwanda celebrated becoming the 50th country to join this scheme.

The program aims to make football more accessible to both boys and girls around the world by incorporating football activities into the education system.

Amanda Dlamini, former South Africa midfielder:

"It's very important that we start integrating education and sport, especially in football, at this level. Knowing the history of Kigali, Rwanda, just how passionate the people are. I feel this is a different opportunity that they can have, but it just also really emphasises that these opportunities can equip the kids with life skills that they can take and use in their careers, sporting careers… But definitely, the lessons, the life skills are very much important", said former South Africa midfielder, Amanda Dlamini.

Also present was FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura who helped launch the scheme.

"Football for Schools" (F4S) is an ambitious program run by FIFA, in collaboration with UNESCO, which aims to contribute to the education, development and empowerment of around 700 million children.