Rwanda hosts 73rd FIFA congress, inaugurates stadium in honour of Pele

Fifa president Gianni Infantino on Wednesday unveiled Kigali Pele Stadium, in honour of the Brazilian football legend who died in December last year.

The multi-sports ground, initially known as Kigali Regional Stadium, holds 22,000 people.

The inauguration of the stadium, which happened on the sidelines of the 73rd Fifa Congress in Kigali, was presided over by President Paul Kagame.

President Kagame thanked Mr Infantino for giving the country an opportunity to honour Mr Pele by naming the stadium in his name, according to The News Times.

Mr Infantino said the move was the best way to keep Mr Pele's football memories.

"Pele left us but he is always with us,” Mr Infantino said. "Pele is football, Pele is the world,...and it is so important that every boy every girl all over the world can remember who Pele was".

Since Pele's death last year, FIFA member associations have been asked to name stadium after the three-time FIFA World.