Students die after truck rams Into Uganda classroom

At least three students are confirmed dead and several others injured following a fatal accident at Kasaka Secondary School in Gomba after a truck driver rammed into one of the buildings on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened at around 3:30 PM when the driver of Sino truck lost control of the vehicle and veered into the school computer Lab that was occupied by students and killed three on the spot.

18 other students were injured in the process and were immediately evacuated to the nearby medical facilities to receive treatment, local media reported sourcing Traffic Police Spokesperson ASP Faridah Nampiim.

JUST IN : Onlookers stand in shock, gazing at the accident scene at Kasaka secondary school in Gomba district where a truck rammed into the school building, killing three in the process.#NTVNews pic.twitter.com/vAplSsjNlg — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) March 14, 2023

Mr Kefasi Katumba, the school head teacher said that the driver of the ill-fated Sinotruk truck first hit the school gate before crashing into the computer lab and Senior Four West classroom.

“The driver seems to have failed to negotiate the corner and thought the truck will stop if he hits the school gate. Unfortunately, it just continued moving, crashing into the computer lab where it killed two students on the spot and injured several others,” he said.

Management of the school has reportedly sent other students home until next Monday as they recover from shock following the tragedy.