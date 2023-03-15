Foreigners including 4 Nigerians held in Indonesia on drugs charges

Indonesian authorities said on Wednesday they arrested four foreigners who attempted to smuggle drugs into Jakarta, including a Nigerian man who had swallowed dozens of capsules filled with more than a kilogram of methamphetamine and were found inside his stomach.

A Jakarta police spokesperson said at news conference that a Brazilian and three Nigerian men were arrested separately between January and March at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and several apartments in Jakarta.

Indonesia is a major hub for drug trafficking in Southeast Asia and has strict drug laws, with convicted smugglers sometimes executed by firing squad.

Jakarta Police Director of Drug Investigation Mukti Juharsa believed the arrested suspects were from an international syndicate.

He added that the suspects would be punished according to law, which includes a maximum death sentence.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says Indonesia is a major smuggling hub in part because international drug syndicates target its young population.