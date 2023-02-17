Starlink deploys satellite internet in Rwanda

Rwanda’s ICT Ministry has announced that a satellite service provided by SpaceX will be piloted in 500 schools in Rwanda after its launch on the 22nd of February.

The project is part of a larger initiative to provide high-speed internet access to underserved areas in the country.

The satellite-based internet soon to be provided by billionaire Elon Musk's high-speed satellite internet venture is expected to give students and teachers in Rwanda access to educational resources and digital tools. The program is expected to begin this February.

This will play a big role in improving education, especially for a school like this that is not connected to reliable internet.

One challenge we are still facing, however, is the lack of sufficient digital gadgets for our students, in this school, we have 1405 students, and the gadgets we have only 136. Isaac Ruganza, head teacher EP Kimihurura said.

Starlink is a satellite internet service that uses a network of low Earth orbit satellites to provide high-speed internet access to areas with limited or no connectivity.

The service has the potential to bring reliable and high-speed internet to rural and remote areas, making it a valuable tool for improving education, healthcare, and economic opportunities in underserved communities.

Where I live it's hard to connect to the internet, it would be good to come to school and have access to the Internet. That would help me with my studies.

Currently, there are 6,756 schools, consisting of primary, secondary and TVET schools in the country. Of these, about 3,000 schools. The Rwandan government is hoping to reduce these numbers after the launch of the Starlink Internet.