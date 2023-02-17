6 Egyptian Copts kidnapped in Libya

Six Egyptian Coptic Christians have been kidnapped and held for ransom in neighboring Libya, a lawmaker and media said on Thursday.

“Criminal gangs in Libya abducted six Egyptian Copts about a week ago and are demanding a large ransom to release them,” MP Mostafa Bakry tweeted.

According to him, the abductees are "simple workers who went to Libya to try to find construction work and were kidnapped" while traveling by road near Sabratha in western Libya.

Media close to the Coptic Church added that the kidnappers demanded a ransom of 30,000 dollars per hostage.

Many Egyptians live in Libya, where they have found work in the oil-rich country.