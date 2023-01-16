Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Burkina Faso: Some 50 women kidnapped in the north by suspected jihadists

Women and children stand outside the city hall, in Kaya, on January 22, 2020. Since the ...   -  
Copyright © africanews
OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Burkina Faso

The first group of about 40 women was abducted about 10 km southeast of Arbinda and another group of about 20 the next day north of the town, according to the reports of several residents and local officials who wished to remain anonymous. Some were able to escape and return to their villages to bear witness.

Two waves of abductions

"The women got together to go and gather leaves and wild fruits in the bush because there is nothing left to eat," explained one of the inhabitants, adding that they had left with their carts on Thursday. "On Thursday evening, when they didn't come back, we thought there had been a problem with their carts. But three survivors came back to tell us what happened," added another resident.

According to him, the next day, eight kilometres north of Arbinda, some 20 women who were not informed of the first abduction were in turn abducted. "In both groups, some women managed to escape the terrorists' vigilance and returned to the village on foot," he explained. "We believe that the kidnappers took them to their various bases," he continued. According to local officials who confirmed the abductions, the army and its civilian deputies carried out unsuccessful sweeps of the area.

Numerous jihadist attacks since 2015

Arbinda is located in the Sahel region of northern Burkina Faso, an area that is under blockade by jihadist groups and is difficult to supply with food. Nearly a million people are currently living in blockaded areas in the north or east of the country, according to the UN.

Burkina Faso, particularly in its northern half, has been facing increasing attacks by jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State since 2015. These have left thousands dead and at least two million displaced. Captain Ibrahim Traoré, the transitional president who emerged from a military coup on 30 September - the second in eight months - has set himself the goal of "reclaiming the territory occupied by these terrorist hordes".

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..