Sergei Lavrov meets with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani

Russian FM Lavrov meets Mauritania counterpart Merzoug and President Ghazouani

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Mauritania on Wednesday, holding talks with his colleague Salem Ould Merzoug and President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas, as well as regional and international issues.

Mauritania is interested in supplies of hydrocarbon fuel, food and fertilizers from Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at a press conference after talks with Mauritania’s Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug.

"Our friends are interested in supplies of hydrocarbon fuel, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Russia. We spoke about this in detail today, and we are ready to satisfy requests for these goods from Mauritania and other African countries. To this end, we will actively continue to encourage the UN Secretary General to seek the removal of artificial illegal obstacles that the United States and its allies maintain in the way of the logistics and financial chains for the delivery of Russian fertilizers and food to world markets, that's a part of his package initiative," Lavrov said.

It's the first visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to Mauritania during the 60 years of diplomatic relations.

Lavrov later arrived in Sudan on Wednesday evening.