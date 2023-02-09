Russia: Lavrov in Khartoum to meet with Sudanese military leaders

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to meet Sudan's military leadership in Khartoum on Thursday to discuss Russia and other issues, state news agency SUNA said.

Besides Sudan - Russia ties, talks are expected to focus on Khartoum's role in the affairs of conflict-affected neighbouring countries, including Chad, South Sudan and the Central African Republic, according to Sudan's foreign minister acting, Ali al-Sadiq. He gave no further details.

Lavrov's visit to Sudan comes as senior diplomats from the United States and other European countries conclude two days of talks with Sudanese military leaders and pro-democracy groups to push for a final agreement to restore the country's transition to democracy.

The October 2021 military coup derailed Sudan's short democratic transition. The coup came after longtime leader Omar al-Bashir was deposed in April 2019 following a popular uprising against his repressive Islamist-backed rule.

Late last year, the generals struck a first deal with major pro-democracy groups to establish a civilian government. Talks supported by the international community are still ongoing to reach a final agreement.

Mr Lavrov's visit is part of a multi-stop African trip that has taken him to Mali and Mauritania. This is Lavrov's second trip to Africa this year, as Russia seeks to maximize its interests on the continent amid growing global interest in Africa's rich resources.