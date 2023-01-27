U.S.'s Yellen tours Ford Assembling plant in Pretoria, hails Africa's economic potential

US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen toured Thursday (Jan. 26) a Ford Motor plant in the South African capital. The plant is one of two in the country.

Earlier that day, she met the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

Yellen's stop to Pretoria is part of her three-country tour of Africa that began in Senegal. South Africa is the United States' largest trading partner on the continent.

"We know that a thriving Africa is in the interest of the United States. A thriving Africa means a larger market for our goods and services. It means more investment opportunities for our businesses, like this Ford plant, which can create jobs in Africa and customers for American businesses."

Yellen's trip kicked off U.S. efforts to to reengage with African countries after last month's US-Africa summit. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, is also on a tour to Africa, and President Joe Biden has said he intends to visit this year, as does Vice President Kamala Harris.