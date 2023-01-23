Yellen tours Zambian health institute

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Zambia on the second leg of her African tour, a stop aimed at promoting American investment and ties.

She visited the Zambia National Public Health Institute, considered a model of its kind and earlier toured Mylan Laboratories, a subsidiary of American pharmaceutical manufacturer Viatris.

"Centers like this serve as hubs for better coordinating the preparation, response and recovery for public health emergencies and they play an important role in early warning systems to help protect and stop outbreaks," she said.

The lab opened in 2010 with a 10 million US dollar investment and manufactures drugs that treat malaria and HIV in the country and region.