CHAN: Cameroon, Mali, Mauritania and Niger eye spots in knockout stage

Some high-stakes fixtures for the final day in group stage of the 7th African Nations Championship (CHAN).

On Tuesday, January 24, one team in group D and E will progress to the CHAN knockout stage.

Mauritania will Mali in the Stadium Olympique d'Oran 5 pm (UTC + 1). Each team has secured a point in the previous matches and will look to grab a victory. Angola that leads groups D with 2 points will closely watch the fixture.

Cameroon will play Niger in the same stadium at 8 pm (UTC +1). They spearhead group E with 3 points. Anything can happen as Niger has managed to grab 1 point when it secured a draw against Congo on Friday (Jan. 20).

The knockout stage

Hosts Algeria were easily qualified after 2 wins. They ended the group phase with a clean sheet in group A with 9 points. Mozambique, second in the group will also play the round of 16.

Senegal (6 pts) and Ivory Coast (4 points) book their tickets for the next stage in group B.

In group C, Madagascar made history on Monday (Jan. 23). They ended atop of Group C and qualified for the quarter-final of the tournament in their first attempt. They joined Ghana which qualified on Thursday (Jan. 19).

First match in the knockout stage will take place on Friday (Jan. 27).

Algeria will go head to head with Ivory Coast as Madagascar tries to make the CHAN dream last by beating Mozambique.

The final will be played on February 4. CHAN defending champion Morocco did not participate in the tournament after row with Algeria.

15 of the 18 coaches at this year’s TotalEnergies CHAN are African - a new tournament record.