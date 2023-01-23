Kenya tourist boat capsizes; 3 dead, 1 missing

A glass boat carrying tourists capsized in southeastern Kenya on Saturday (Jan.21), killing three people and leaving one person missing, police said.

According to the Kilifi county government, boat Holiday Jabulani capsized with 28 onboard including captain and crew.

The vessel had taken 13 Kenyan and 15 Non-Kenyan residents on a snorkelling tour around 300 meters at sea off Garoda beach at Watamu Marine National Park and Reserve.

The location is a common tourist destination along the coast north of Mombasa.

The boat was carrying passengers beyond its maximum capacity.

Twenty-four people were rescued taken to hospital for check-up and treatment for injuries sustained.

On Sunday (Jan.22), the Kilifi county government said all had been released except one still receiving treatment.

The Department of public service and disaster management is set to carry out an inspection on all boats operating along Kenya's coastline.