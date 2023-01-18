Rwanda: street tennis, a new sport in vogue

Street tennis is a new sport recently introduced to Rwandans following the bilateral partnership established between Rwanda and Barbados, a country in the West Indies.

The Rwandan government has always encouraged sports and physical practice and it plans to expand street tennis to different parts of the country.

Often played in recreation areas and residential areas, this sport can also be used to develop tennis skills, organize regional tournaments or attract tourists.

_" This game has the advantage of attracting many people, both Rwandans and foreigners, it can also create opportunities for tourism. The country has many roads in the city of Kigali and around the capital. It's a game that doesn't require a lot of infrastructure, so as long as it's aimed at communities, people are receiving it very positively. "_

Barbados is the home of the famous godfather of tennis, Deighton “Pa” Roach. Road tennis is widely played on the island, and it has already been successfully exported to California, USA. Rwanda is the first African country to host this sport.

"I love playing this very special sport, whenever I find time in the evening I come and play. I love the concept of adopting a new game from another country, it's good to learn something new."

Rwandan sports officials say the game is very affordable and can be played by anyone, provided they have the space.