FA Cup: BBC sex-noise culprit revealed

The culprit behind BBC's embarrassing porn noise blunder during their coverage of Liverpool's FA Cup clash away at Wolves has been revealed.

A YouTuber who boasts the account name Jarvo69 aka BMWJarvo went live and streamed the stunt to thousands of viewers as he explained how they had managed to tape a phone to the back of the BBC's set ready to play the explicit audio as soon as they called it.

Match of the Day host Lineker, meanwhile, took to Twitter to explain what had been causing the noises, writing: "Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing." Lineker was not the only person involved in the BBC's coverage of the match to find the incident funny.

The BBC's presentation of Wolverhampton's FA Cup Round of 32 matches with Liverpool was disrupted by sounds of a hoax film being played on the set on Tuesday.

As former international striker Gary Lineker was interviewing two consultants, Paul Ince and Danny Murphy, about the upcoming match, female moans as loud as they were explicitly sexual were heard on the set.

"Can you stop making that noise, Danny?", Lineker first challenged his interviewer, making light of it and barely containing his hilarity.

With the noises continuing after a pre-game interview with Reds coach Jürgen Klopp, Lineker handed over to another former player, Alan Shearer, in the much more subdued commentary booth.

"Someone is sending something to someone's phone, I don't know if you hear it at home," Lineker continued.

But minutes into the game, the announcer posted a photo on his Twitter account of a cell phone with three hilarious emojis and the caption, "Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. Pretty funny sabotage".

The episode got a lot of laughs on social networks but much less from the very serious and sometimes austere BBC, which apologized in a statement if viewers may have been offended" by the noises.

"We are investigating to find out what happened," it added.