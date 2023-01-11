Sebastien Haller makes return to football after cancel battle

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller made his comeback after being grounded by cancer by coming on as a second-half substitute in a friendly win over Fortuna Dusseldorf in Spain on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old replaced teenage sensation Youssoufa Moukoko for the final 15 minutes as a few hundred spectators applauded.

"Finally, after six months. After six months and yeah, like I said, I was really looking forward to play. This feeling was missing in the last months and that's why just want to be on the pitch now for the rest of the season to play as many minutes as I can. And to stay fit so I can do it," Haller said after the match.

Haller resumed training with Dortmund's squad at their camp in Marbella last week.

The Ivorian international underwent chemotherapy after a malignant tumour was discovered in July, just days after he joined the Bundesliga club from Ajax.

Dortmund's preparations for the second half of the season continue with a friendly against Basel on Friday.

Haller could make his competitive debut for BVB on 22 January when Augsburg visit Signal-Iduna Park.