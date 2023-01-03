'100 Most Reputable Africans' in 2023 announced

Reputation Poll International, a leading global reputation firm, has released the 2023 list of the 100 most reputable Africans. The list features individuals from diverse sectors including governance, human rights, education, entertainment, and business.

The selection criteria are integrity, impact and visibility.

Kenya's Amina Chawahir Mohamed, South Africa's Bonang Mohale, Chancellor at the University of the Free State and Professor at Johannesburg Business School; and Cameroon's Njoya Tiku, Manager of the UNDP Regional Office in West and Central are some of the prominent personalities featured on the list.

Governance and Policy: The President of Kenya, His Excellency William K. Ruto, the President of Malawi, His Excellency Lazarus Chakwera and Senator Chantal Moussokoura Fanny of Ivory Coast, amongst others.

Business: Egypt's Naguib Onsi Sawiris, Chairman of Weather Investment company, Ghana's Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, and Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital in South Africa and Nigeria's Dr. Dauda Lawal, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Credent Capital and Advisory Ltd.

Human Rights Advocacy: Martha K. Koome, Chief Justice of Kenya, and Nigeria's Aisha Yesufu are featured.

Leadership: Ethiopia's President, Sahle Work- Zedwe, Nigeria's Dr. Paul Enenche MD, and Ghana's Afua Kyei (the Chief Financial Officer at Bank of England, where she leads the Finance Directorate) are featured and Bolaji Akinremi (Amb.) || Director of Economy Trade & Investment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition to the individuals recognised on Reputation Poll International's "100 Most Reputable Africans" list for their various achievements, there are also those who are celebrated for their contributions to social impact and social entrepreneurship, helping to transform businesses in Africa and positively impacting lives without causing controversy.

The 100 Most Reputable Africans list is aimed at recognising and celebrating the achievements of individuals making a positive impact in Africa and worldwide.

Below is the list of the 100 Most Reputable people in Africa:

1. Abdulrazak Gurnah FRSL || British Author and Professor

2. Afua Kyei || Chief Financial Officer at Bank of England

3. Agnes Matilda Kalibab || President of Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)

4. Aisha Yesufu || Human Rights Advocate

5. Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E) || Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union Commission

6. Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril || Deputy Executive Director, UNEP

7. Arunma Oteh || Economist and Financial Manager

8. Basita Michael (Esq) || President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association

9. Bibata Ganemtore Nabaloum || Head of Association for Promotion of Women and Children (APEE)

10. Bibi Ameenah Firdaus Gurib || Fellow of the African Academy Of Sciences

11. Birama Sidibé || Former Vice President Of the Islamic Bank of Development

12. Bolaji Akinremi (Amb.) || Director of Economy Trade & Investment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

13. Carol Bouwer || CEO, Carol Bouwer Productions

14. Carolyn Steyn || Founder, 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day

15. Chantal Moussokoura Fanny (Sen.) || Senator for Folon District

16. Clare Akamanzi || CEO, Rwanda Development Board (RDB)

17. Conrad Mbewe (Pastor) || Author and Pastor at Kabwata Baptist Church

18. Cosmas Maduka || Founder and Chairman of the Coscharis Group

19. Coumba D. Sow || Representative at UN Food and Agriculture Organization

20. Dag Heward-Mills (Bishop) || Founder and Bishop of the Lighthouse Chapel International

21. Danai Jekesai Guirira ||Actress

22. Dauda Lawal (Dr.) || Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Credent Capital and Advisory Ltd

23. David Olaniyi Oyedepo (Bishop) || Founder and General Overseer at Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCW)

24. Denis Mukwege || Founder and Head of the Panzi Hospital

25. Edi Mūe Gathegi || Actor

26. Edward Kobina Enninful OBE || Editor in Chief, British Vogue

27. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (H.E) || Former President of Liberia

28. Enoch Adeboye (Pastor) || General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

29. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah || Founding Director, The West Africa Centre for crop Improvement (WACCI)

30. Fatoumatta Njai || Representative of ECOWAS

31. Fitsum Assefa Adela || Leader, FDRE Minister of Planning and Development

32. Goodluck Ebele Azikwe Jonathan (H.E GCFR, GCON) || Former President of Nigeria

33. Helena Ndume (Dr.) || Head of Opthalmology, Windheok Central Hospital

34. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang || Chancellor of the Women’s University in Africa

35. Jennifer Douglas (Dr.) || Founder and President, Gede Foundation

36. Jonathan Fonati Koffa || Deputy Speaker Liberia

37. Joaquim Alberto Chissano || Former President of Mozambique

38. Joseph-Achille Mbembe || Author, Philosopher, and Lecturer

39. Joyce Msuya || Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator at the UN

40. Judy Dlamini || Chancellor at the University of Witwatersand

41. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella (Alhaji, Dr.) || Former Director-General of UNIDO

42. Kanya King, CBE || CEO, Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards

43. Ken Kwaku || Honorary Consular of Ghana to Tanzania

44. Kofi Tutu Agyare || Managing Partner at Nubuke Investments

45. Lazarus Chakwera (H.E) || President of Malawi

46. Leruo Tshekedi Molotlegi || 36th Kgosi (king) of the royal Bafokeng Nation

47. Leymah Gbowee || Peace Activist

48. Leïla Slimani || Author and Journalist

49. Lia Tadesse || Minister of Health in Ethiopia

50. Lindiwe Mazibuko || Executive Director of Apolitical Academy

51. Lucy Quist || MD, Morgan Stanley Ghana

52. Lydia Heather Mudhari || Honorary Consul for Zimbabwe in Scotland

53. Marieme Jamme || Philanthropist and Businesswoman

54. Maritza Peña Rosabal || Former Minister of Education in Cape Verde

55. Martha Karau (Hon.) || Leader of the NARC Kenya political party

56. Martha K. Koome (Hon. Chief Justice EGH) ||Chief Justice of Kenya

57. Martin Kimani || Kenyan Diplomat

58. Mike Jocktan || Founder of Ministries Christ Revealed to Nations and Renovons Port-Gentil

59. Mogoeng Thomas Reetsang Mogoeng || Former Chief Justice of South Africa

60. Mohamed Moustapha Malick Fall || Regional Director at UNICEF for Eastern and Southern Africa

61. Mohamed Mustafa ElBaradei || Egyptian Lawyer and Diplomat

62. Mohammed “Mo” Ibrahim || Founder and Chairman of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation

63. Monica Geingos || First Lady of Namibia

64. Monique Ilboudo || Author and Human Rights Advocate

65. Mthuli Ncube || Former Finance Minister of Zimbabwe

66. Naguib Onsi Sawiris || CEO of Orascom Telecom Holding

67. Nelson Makamo || Visual Artist

68. N’Gunu Tiny || Founder and CEO, The Emerald Group

69. Nicholas F. Oppenheimer || Businessman

70. Nj Ajuk || Author, Founder, and CEO of Centurion Law Group

71. Njoya Tiku || Manager of the UNDP Regional Office in West and Central Africa

72. Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita || CEO of Dutch Mining Group

73. Ogiame Atuwatse III || 21st Olu of Warri

74. Olaniyi Olatunji Nelson || International Development Professional

75. Patrick Ngugi Njoroge || Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya

76. Paul Enenche (Dr., Pastor) || Senior Pastor, The Dunamis International Gospel Centre

77. Phuthi Mahanyelle || CEO of Naspers

78. Ronald Ozzy Lamola || Minister of Justice and Correctional Services in South Africa

79. Rosalia Martins-Hausiku || CEO Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund of Namibia

80. Sadia Haji Samatar || Lead of the Parliament in Somalia

81. Sahle-Work Zewde || President of Ethiopia

82. Samuel Esson Jonah || Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast in Ghana

83. Sheila Dinotshe Tlou || Nurse and Nursing Educator

84. Soha Ali || Senior Country Representative of J.P Morgan Chase Bank for the Egypt Office

85. Tembeka Nicholas Ngcukaitobi || Author, Lawyer, and Political Activist

86. Thebe Ikalafeng || Founder and CEO of Brand Leadership Group

87. Theresa Ayaode || Executive Director of Multiple Concepts Groups

88. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande || The Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations

89. Tuma Adama Gento- Kamara || Chairperson of the National Revenue Authority (NRA)

90. Victoire Sidémého Dzidudu Dogbé Tomegah || Prime Minister of Togo

91. Victor Ochen || Founder and Executive Director of African Youth Initiative Network (AYINET)

92. Wally Adeyemo || Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of the Treasury

93. Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg || Executive Director at Rise, a project by Schmidt

94. WF Kumuyi (Pastor) || General Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM)

95. Wided Bouchamaoui || Leader of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade, and Handicrafts

96. Wilfried Mbappé || Football Coach and Agent

97. William K. Ruto || President of Kenya

98. Winnie Byanyima || Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Director of UNAIDS

99. Workneh Gebeyehu Negewo || Minister of Foreign Affairs in Ethiopia

100. Zeinab Badawi || British Journalist and Television Presenter