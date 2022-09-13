Kenya: William Ruto sworn in as President

A whole audience of heads of state and governments waited for William Samoei Ruto at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani in Nairobi. The officials attended, Tuesday, the inauguration ceremony of Kenya's fifth president since independence.Ruto made his big entrance in a highly charged venue.

The 60,000-seat stadium was filled before dawn. Many spectators were clad in yellow, the colour of Ruto's party and waved Kenyan flags.

After serving as Deputy President during nine years under Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto took the Oath for the top office.

He swore to be "faithful to the Republic of Kenya, protect and defend the Constitution [...] and laws and uphold the sovereignty, integrity and dignity of the people of Kenya."

Many Kenyans wented to witness the moment the United Democratic Alliance candidate would officially be sworn in. However, the venue could not host everyone. Scores of people were crushed and injured as they forced their way into the stadium. Most of the wounded were rushed to Nairobi's main hospital.