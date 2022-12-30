Mozambique about to join UN Security Council

From January 1st, Mozambique replaces Kenya as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The country was elected in June this year by 192 votes.

Joining Mozambique are also Ecuador, Japan, Malta and Switzerland, all five countries taking up non-permanent seats for the next two years.

Mozambican president Filipe Nyusi has called in the past for two permanent positions for Africa in the Security Council.

The fight against terrorism is also high on the agenda for the Mozambican president.

Since 2017 that the country has faced extremist violence in the oil and gas-rich northern province of Cabo Delgado.

An estimated four thousand victims have lost their lives as a result of the violence.

There are an estimated one million internally-displaced individuals, some of whom are living in camps and unofficial settlements.