South Africa: Christmas celebrations marred by alleged racist attack

A racial inclined incident has left many tongues wagging in South Africa after two black teenagers were allegedly attacked by several white men at a pool area at Maselspoort Resort in Oranje, Free State on Christmas Day.

The incident was filmed and shared wildly of social media. A group of white men is seen preventing the teenagers from accessing the pool and incident that later culminate to a violent scene.

It also showed one of the white men actually grabbing one of the teenagers by the neck into the pool and submerged his head into the water.

Several South Africans have condemned the incident and called for further action to be taken to apprehend the perpetrators.

The South African police spokesperson Brigadier Motanstsi Makhele said they have begun investigations into the incident.

“SAPS members were called to a fighting incident taking place at a holiday resort in Bloemfontein.On arrival, members found the groups already dispersed and were approached by a parent to one of the victims who alleged that his two teenage boys, aged 18 and 13, were assaulted by a group of white males over the usage of a swimming pool,” he said.

The suspects have been notified to appear before the court at a date to be later determined by the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court.

The police said they are investigating a case of common assault.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) responded to the incident and said they were taking it upon themselves to respond to any racism case in the country.

They later staged a protest at the resort on Tuesday condemning the incident.

The resort management has not responded to the incident despite bad reviews from the public due to the incident.