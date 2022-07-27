Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

UNAIDS chief calls out racism after 'people in the South' denied visas to attend conference

UNAIDS chief calls out racism after 'people in the South' denied visas to attend conference
In this May 8, 2014 file photo, at-the-time executive director of Oxfam Winnie Byanyima speaks during the World Economic Forum on Africa, in Nigeria.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Switzerland

Winnie Byanyima took it to Twitter, Tuesday, to slam the treatment she received when boarding a plane in Geneva, in the western part of the Swiss Confederation.

The executive director of the UN Aids agency was heading to Canada where the pre-conferences of the 24th international AIDS conference are scheduled on Wednesday 27 to Thursday 28.

"I’m almost refused to board, all docs scrutinised over &over again, calls made…. I board last. Hundreds of people in the South have been denied visas & won’t attend #UNAIDS2022", she tweeted.

The former Executive Director of Oxfam International denounced an "unjust" and "racist" situation for "hundreds from the South" who will miss the conference over visa issues.

Yemi Alade and Ferdinand Omanyala's cases

The incident comes after Afropop star Yemi Alade was barred from performing in Canada after her visa applications were rejected. She was expected to sing on the closing evening of the Nuits d’Afrique festival taking place in Montréal on July 24.

In neighboring USA, it is Kenyan athlete Ferdinand Omanyala –a.k.a Africa’s fastest man- who landed in the country hosting the 18th World Athletics Championships. Omanyala arrived at the track about two hours before his 100 race. However, his race had started long before that.

It was a marathon just to make it to his race due to a delay in securing his visa. He was actually resigned to sitting this one out.

But his paperwork was approved at the final hour and his team quickly scrambled to book a flight. It was quite a trek, too — flights from Nairobi to Doha, then to Seattle, and finally to Eugene and one last ride to Hayward Field. All in all, he spent about 20 hours on planes. That doesn't include the layovers.

Additional sources • Le Devoir

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..