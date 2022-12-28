Ghana bans New Year prophecies by faith leaders

Ghanaians are seemingly fed up with alarmist new year predictions especially prophecies about the incoming new year.

Ghanaian government has issued a stun warning to religious leaders against making alarming New Year predictions that can cause anxiety, fear or death.

The Ghana police spokesperson Grace Ansah-Akrofi in a statement on Tuesday said those found culpable would be arrested. He recalled that police has banned what it describes misleading New Year prophecies that can cause jitters.

"A year ago today, December 27, 2021, the Ghana police service drew the attention of the general public, especially members of the religious community to the law regarding the communication of prophecies, and urged compliance to the law to ensure continuous security and law and order in the country," the Ghana police spokesperson Grace Ansah-Akrofi said in a statement Tuesday.

Just like in many countries in Africa, religious leaders are known for making spiritual prophecies especially before the year begins.

Ghanaian police reiterated that the move is not meant to prohibit rights to worship or speech but rather as a precaution.

"As the year 2022 draws to a close, we wish to once again entreat the general public, especially faith-based groups, to ensure continuous compliance with the law as it relates to the communication of prophecies. Let us continue to remember that whereas we have the right to practise our faith in religion, freedom of worship and speech, this right must not be exercised in violation of the rights of others and the public interest," said the Ghana police spokesperson Grace Ansah-Akrofi said.