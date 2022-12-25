Libya's eastern army commander announces "final opportunity" for elections

Libya
The Libyan National Army of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar announced Saturday "a final opportunity" to draw up a road map for elections in the country.
The announcement comes one year after the rival factions agreed to hold the polls.
General Khalifa Haftar addressed Libyans in the second largest city of Benghazi, home to his forces, on the 71st anniversary of Libya's independence.
After a 2020 ceasefire, the rival eastern and western sides agreed to hold elections on Dec. 24, 2021, and installed a new unity government that was meant to reunify the divided national institutions but the process fell apart.
