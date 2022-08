Libya : Clashes between two armed groups in Tripoli cause damage

In Libya, gunfire broke out in the Bin Gashir and Sarim districts of Tripoli between two armed groups operating in the west of the country. According to local media, the Gıniva Brigade close to the government of national unity and the armed group affiliated to Ayman al-Tajuri clashed at around 02:00 local time. Shooting was heard throughout the capital for about 3 hours.