36-metre long banner pays tribute to the "Malgre-nous"

In front of the patron saint of Alsace, a banner displays the names and faces of the "Malgré-nous", the young Alsatians and Mosellans drafted into the German armies during the Second World War 80 years ago. "These banners have the power to show that these guys were young," says the president of the Orphans of the "Malgré-nous" in Alsace-Moselle.