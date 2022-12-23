Welcome to Africanews

Moroccan firefighters bring fire in gas depot under control

Moroccan firefighters tackle a blaze near Casablanca   -  
Copyright © africanews
STR/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Morocco

Firefighters fought to bring a fire under control in the outskirts of Casablanca, Morocco's most populous city.

The fire started in a gas warehouse on Thursday evening in an industrial area, north of the city. 

According to the authorities there are no victims.

"There was a huge explosion in the port of Mohammedia. People were afraid and started to panic, women and children… There were houses with people inside, and cars next to the explosion burnt. We were afraid, just like everyone else, because the explosion was enormous, like bombings. The firefighters intervention quelled the fire. We hope that the local authorities will find a solution to similar problems", said witness Mohamed Boustache.

Five tankers, each with an eight-tonne load, were destroyed by the flames, according to a statement released by the authorities said.

An investigation has also been launched to determine the circumstances of the fire.

