Meet all the Nigerian celebrities contesting in 2023 elections

Slowly but surely, more showbiz personalities in Nigeria keep joining the world of politics. In the past, we’ve seen the likes of Nollywood stars like Desmond Elliot, Kate Henshaw, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) and Mercy Johnson get into government office.

Now, The Electoral Act of 2022 has set the stage for free, fair, and democratic elections in Nigeria in 2023, and it appears more Nollywood stars are set to run for the elections.

Below is a list of some celebrities who have taken up the challenge to be in active politics Africa’s most populous nation prepares to hold its seventh consecutive general election since the country returned to democracy in 1999.

Funke Akindele

The 44-year-old actress, popularly known as “Jenifa” for her performance in Jenifa’s Diary, could be hanging up her acting boots.

The actor and producer was recently unveiled as the PDP Deputy-Governor candidate in Lagos State.

As expected, this came as a shock to many as the actress seemed focused on her acting career and has little or no political background.

At the premiering of her latest project titled “Battle of Buka Streets’ in Lagos this month, Funke said she believes people should be about tired of seeing her face and should be bracing for new faces.

“This is the reason I sponsored and championed this project “Battle on Buka Street”. It would be my parting gift to my fans and the movie industry in general. I’m taking to politics full time as I strongly believe I’m the incoming Deputy governor of Lagos State,” she said.

Tonto Dikeh

She was recently unveiled as the running mate of Rivers State Governorship Candidate, Tonte Ibraye under the umbrella of the African Democratic Party (ADP).

The actress said the ADC would invest “massively in social protection” in Rivers State if they are elected.

Dikeh might just be the next Rivers State Deputy-Governor if ADP wins the elections.

Banky W

Mr Wellington who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, joined the PDP in April 2022.

This was after losing to APC in the 2019 House of Representative elections for the Eti-Osa constituency.

He won the PDP primary ticket for the same constituency in the Federal House of Representatives ahead of the 2023 general election.

In 2019, he contested under the Modern Democratic Party (MDP).

The Nigerian musician known in real life as Olubankole Wellington has given reason for his switch from entertainment to politics.

According to him, his decision to join politics was driven by his desire for good governance in the country.

“As long as I have been relevant in the art world, music, film and as a small entrepreneur, I have always been very vocal about the need for good governance and the need for young people to participate in politics,” he said in an interview on local tv morning show.

Desmond Elliott

Nollywood actor, Desmond Elliot won the Surulere Constituency 1 seat in April 2015 and was nominated for the second term. He won the ticket for a third term in 2023 unopposed on the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) political party.

Odi Okojie

Real Estate entrepreneur cum-politician, Odi Okojie is the husband of popular Nigerian Actress, Mercy Johnson.

He recently won the All Progressives Congress ticket for a House of Representatives seat for Edo State.

Okojie is set to represent Esan North East/ South East federal constituency if he wins at the 2023 general elections.

Ned Nwoko

Businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko will contest at the 2023 general elections as a PDP senatorial candidate for Delta North district.

Ned Nwoko is not just known as a businessman, but also as husband to popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.