Nigeria's ruling party APC launches presidential campaign

Nigeria's ruling party, All Progressive's Party (APC) kicked off the presidential campaign in Jos (Plateau State) on Tuesday for the elections to be held at the end of February 2023.

The party's presidential candidate promised hope to the country's youth.

"To you, the youth, we made a promise that today may be difficult but hope is not lost. We won't let you down", said APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his speech, Tinubu praised the achievements of current President, Muhammadu Buhari, promising a bright future for all Nigerians.

"Nigeria will be well and our hope will renew again", promised the presidential candidate.

There are a total of 18 candidates in the presidential elections but only four have a realistic chance of shaping the outcome of the scrutiny: Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP); Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP); and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).