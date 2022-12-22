Welcome to Africanews

Somali journalists denounce government move to curtail media freedom

By Africanews

Somalia

Journalists in Somalia have denounced the latest media directive issued by the government.

Last week the Somali authorities ordered all news outlets to submit content for approval before it goes on air.

The decision follows recent warnings by the government against publishing al-Shabab content.

The Somali government is currently engaged in a military campaign against al-Shabab extremists.

Journalists claim that submitting content for government approval will interfere with editorial independence and the public's right to know.

According to media watchdogs, journalists in Somalia run a number of risks including arrests, attacks and threats.

