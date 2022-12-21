Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Gambia government arrests four involved in alleged military coup

Government troops in Gambia   -  
Copyright © africanews
SEYLLOU/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Gambia

The government in Gambia announced on Wednesday having foiled an attempted military coup.

According to the statement released by the authorities, four soldiers who tried to overthrow President Adama Barrow's government had been arrested.

The situation is now "totally under control" according to the statement that added the army was trying to locate another three accomplices involved in the attempted coup.

No independent confirmation was obtained from any source other than the government statement.

Some reports mention soldiers moving around the presidential headquarters in the capital, Banjul, on Tuesday evening.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..