Gambia government arrests four involved in alleged military coup

Gambia
The government in Gambia announced on Wednesday having foiled an attempted military coup.
According to the statement released by the authorities, four soldiers who tried to overthrow President Adama Barrow's government had been arrested.
The situation is now "totally under control" according to the statement that added the army was trying to locate another three accomplices involved in the attempted coup.
No independent confirmation was obtained from any source other than the government statement.
Some reports mention soldiers moving around the presidential headquarters in the capital, Banjul, on Tuesday evening.
01:15
Sudanese forces fire tear gas at rally
Go to video
"Attempted coup in Sao Tome: Prime Minister speaks of "extrajudicial executions"
Go to video
Mali's junta chief paves way for civilian Choguel Maiga to return as prime minister
01:20
Sudanese rally against potential deal to solve crisis
Go to video
Sao Tome to probe 'inhumane acts' in aftermath of attempted coup
Go to video
Portugal sends coup investigators to São Tomé and Príncipe