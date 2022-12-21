Gambia government arrests four involved in alleged military coup

The government in Gambia announced on Wednesday having foiled an attempted military coup.

According to the statement released by the authorities, four soldiers who tried to overthrow President Adama Barrow's government had been arrested.

The situation is now "totally under control" according to the statement that added the army was trying to locate another three accomplices involved in the attempted coup.

No independent confirmation was obtained from any source other than the government statement.

Some reports mention soldiers moving around the presidential headquarters in the capital, Banjul, on Tuesday evening.