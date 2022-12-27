Welcome to Africanews

Two army officers arrested in Gambia over alleged coup attempt

FILE: Gambian president Adama Barrow at the African Union summit in Niamey, Niger on July 7, 2019.   -  
Copyright © africanews
ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP or licensors
By Daniel Bellamy

Gambia

Gambia's security services have arrested two army officers who are suspected of being involved in a coup attempt against President Adama Barrow last week.

The two, who have not been named, were arrested on Monday.

On December 21st the government said it had arrested a group of soldiers in connection with the coup attempt.

West Africa's main regional body, the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), condemned the coup attempt in a tweet.

