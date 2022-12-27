Two army officers arrested in Gambia over alleged coup attempt

FILE: Gambian president Adama Barrow at the African Union summit in Niamey, Niger on July 7, 2019. -
Copyright © africanewsISSOUF SANOGO/AFP or licensors
Gambia
Gambia's security services have arrested two army officers who are suspected of being involved in a coup attempt against President Adama Barrow last week.
The two, who have not been named, were arrested on Monday.
On December 21st the government said it had arrested a group of soldiers in connection with the coup attempt.
West Africa's main regional body, the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), condemned the coup attempt in a tweet.
01:15
Sudanese forces fire tear gas at rally
Go to video
"Attempted coup in Sao Tome: Prime Minister speaks of "extrajudicial executions"
Go to video
Mali's junta chief paves way for civilian Choguel Maiga to return as prime minister
01:20
Sudanese rally against potential deal to solve crisis
Go to video
Sao Tome to probe 'inhumane acts' in aftermath of attempted coup
Go to video
Portugal sends coup investigators to São Tomé and Príncipe