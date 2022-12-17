Liberia's opposition supporters rally in Monrovia

Opposition supporters have staged a rally in a suburb east of the Liberian capital, Monrovia.

The demonstrators demand government action in the face of increasing hardship.

Opposition party, Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) blamed President George Manneh Weah for the attacks launched against one of the organisers of the event.

Since the announcement of the rally that government and party officials have criticised the initiative.

Earlier, a group of young people stormed a radio station in the capital when a representative of the opposition as due to appear as a guest.

The group stood outside the building holding weapons and chanting pro-government slogans.