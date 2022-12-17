Liberia's opposition supporters rally in Monrovia

Opposition supporters in Liberia -
Copyright © africanewsAFP
By Africanews
Liberia
Opposition supporters have staged a rally in a suburb east of the Liberian capital, Monrovia.
The demonstrators demand government action in the face of increasing hardship.
Opposition party, Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) blamed President George Manneh Weah for the attacks launched against one of the organisers of the event.
Since the announcement of the rally that government and party officials have criticised the initiative.
Earlier, a group of young people stormed a radio station in the capital when a representative of the opposition as due to appear as a guest.
The group stood outside the building holding weapons and chanting pro-government slogans.
01:15
80 protesting minors arrested in Chad released
00:55
Protesters in Sudan demand army leave power, reject deal
01:30
Vigil in DRC as government raises death toll from violence
Go to video
Chad's 262 protesters jailed after bloody crackdown
01:20
Sudanese rally against potential deal to solve crisis
01:15
USA vs Iran: Team USA can count on World Cup scorer Weah to shine