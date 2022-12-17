Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Liberia's opposition supporters rally in Monrovia

Opposition supporters in Liberia   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP

By Africanews

Liberia

Opposition supporters have staged a rally in a suburb east of the Liberian capital, Monrovia.

The demonstrators demand government action in the face of increasing hardship.

Opposition party, Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) blamed President George Manneh Weah for the attacks launched against one of the organisers of the event.

Since the announcement of the rally that government and party officials have criticised the initiative.

Earlier, a group of young people stormed a radio station in the capital when a representative of the opposition as due to appear as a guest.

The group stood outside the building holding weapons and chanting pro-government slogans.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..