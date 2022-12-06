Welcome to Africanews

World cup: Morocco beat Spain in penalties to reach Quarter finals, the first time ever

Goal  
AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Qatar

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

The Atlas Lions of Morocco have beaten Spain to qualify for the quarter final of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup,- the first time ever. They become only the fourth African team to reach that stage after Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010.

After a goal less tension soaked 120 minutes of football, both matching each other in intensity and defense, it was penalties to the rescue  where Spain lost three kicks. 

Achraf Hakimi, the Spain-born Morocco right-back last kick kicked the Spaniards out, the country he could have played for.

Details shortly..

