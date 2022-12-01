World Cup: Senegal prepare for first-ever clash with England

Senegal trained Thursday ahead of facing England at the Al Bayt Stadium in a World Cup Round of 16 clash on Sunday evening. It wll be the first-ever meeting between the two nations.

The African champions are set to still be without Cheikhou Kouyate while Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye is suspended for what would have been his 100th cap.

The teranga lions' last appearance in the finals was in 2018, when it became the first side to be eliminated in the group stage thanks to the fair play rule. This time without star man Sadio Mane, they have secured wins over Qatar and Ecuador to progress.

If they go past England they would advance to the quarter finals, a feat they achieved in their first ever showing in 2002.

For England, they will rely on their unbeaten record against African opposition going into the match and hope they can prove the naysayers wrong once again about their quality of play at this world cup.