Seven east African nations sign IGAD agreement on free movement of people

Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu IGAD Executive Secretary   -  
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

South Sudan

East Africa’s Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD signed an agreement on the free movement of people Wednesday, as representatives from the eight African countries gathered in the Sudanese capital.

In a press conference that followed the meeting, the authority’s secretary, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, said that ‘a free movement of people agreement and a ‘‘trans-human protocol’’ were signed by seven countries' representatives with the exception of Uganda’s minister, who was absent from the meeting in Khartoum.

Gebeyehu provided no further details about the two deals, which were signed behind closed doors.

He called it a "very big achievement for the region."

East Africa’s Intergovernmental Authority on Development in Khartoum was attended by representatives from Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan. The three day meeting will conclude Friday November 2. The gathering will be held next year in Djibouti.

