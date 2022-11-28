World Cup: Tunisia with the 'chance to qualify' if they beat Australia

Tunisia will take on its second game of the World Cup with 'the knife between their teeth'. Reassured by a very encouraging draw against Denmark, this Saturday, Jalel Kadri's men must beat Australia, the presumed weakest team in group D.

The Carthage Eagles will be able to count on their entire squad and perhaps some fresh blood with the prodigy Hannibal Mejbri or the experienced Whabi Khazri.

For defender Mohamed Drager, "the pressure is still on especially as Australia has nothing to lose". he says. "This willl be a final for them" adds Drager. "We will have to be ready. With the same spirit and concentration as against Denmark we can do something".

The Australian Soccerroos, widely beaten by the French world champions 4-1, have no choice but to win. Graham Arnold will have a lot to play for and could choose to align his three players of South Sudanese rigine, the experienced Awer Mabil in attack and the defender Thomas Deng, but especially the big hope, Garang Kuol, 18 years only and future player of Newcastle.

Tunisian and Australian will have to wait for the result of France-Denmark to know more about their chances of progression in the tournament.