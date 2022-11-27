Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Morocco pulls off another World Cup upset, beats Belgium 2-0

Morocco's Zakaria Aboukhlal celebrates his side's second goal besides Belgium's Axel Witsel during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Morocco   -  
Copyright © africanews
Christophe Ena/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Morocco pulled off another shock at the World Cup on Sunday, beating Belgium 2-0 to leave Kevin de Bruyne and the 2018 semifinalists in peril of a group-stage exit.

Substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri got one past Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois by whipping in a free kick from a tight angle at the near post in the 73rd minute for Morocco's first goal. Zakaria Aboukhlal then guided a shot into the roof of the net off a pass from Hakim Ziyech in stoppage time.

Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world behind Brazil, had won its last seven group games at the World Cup. It was Morocco's first win at a World Cup since 1998 and only its third ever.

Belgium would have become the second team after defending champion France to qualify for the knockout stage if it had beaten the Moroccans.

Belgium will next play 2018 finalist Croatia in its final group match, while Morocco will face Canada.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..