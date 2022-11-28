Welcome to Africanews

Senegal's Aliou Cisse says won't 'overthink' Equador game

A point seprates the top three in Group A, with Netherlands (1st) and Ecuador (2nd) on four points and Senegal (3rd) with three   -  
OZAN KOSE/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Qatar

Coach Aliou Cisse looked ahead to Senegal's Group A decider against South American side Ecuador on Monday.

The AFCON champions go into Tuesday's showdown knowing a win guarantees a spot in the round of 16, and could see them finish as group winners if the Netherlands fail to beat Qatar.

A point seprates the top three in Group A, with Netherlands (1st) and Ecuador (2nd) on four points and Senegal (3rd) three.

A win is likely to be the only result that will send 'The Lions of Teranga' into the knockout stages.

In the unlikely event the already-eliminated hosts beat Louis van Gaal's Oranje, a draw keeps Senegal in contention.

"We have to win if we want to continue with this adventure", said Cisse, "not going to the round of 16 would be a hard pill to swallow", the 46-year-old added.

