Australia beats Tunisia 1-0

From left Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri, Australia's Mathew Leckie and Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri vie for the ball during the World Cup group D on Saturday in Qatar   -  
Copyright © africanews
Ebrahim Noroozi/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved

By Africanews

Qatar

Australia only needed to avoid defeat to stay in the World Cup but the Socceroos did more than that on Saturday in a 1-0 win over Tunisia.

Mitchell Duke gave Australia the lead midway through the first half with a header and Australia went on to register its first win at football's biggest event since a victory over Serbia back in 2010.

The result means Australia still has a chance to qualify for the round of 16, despite losing 4-1 to defending champion France in their opening match.

In the final round of group games on Wednesday, Tunisia plays France and Australia meets Denmark.

