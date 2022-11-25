Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Uganda schools close early over Ebola

Students stand in line to get on a bus home after a directive of the Health Ministry to close all schools two weeks earlier over Ebola in Kampala on November 25, 2022   -  
Copyright © africanews
BADRU KATUMBA/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

with AFP

Uganda

Schools in Uganda closed on Friday, two weeks ahead of schedule as authorities raced to stop an Ebola outbreak from spreading in crowded places.

A ministry of education directive ordered all pre-primary, primary and secondary schools to close from November 25, after 23 Ebola cases were confirmed among pupils.

"I think this early closure was really necessary, because of the situation, the Ebola situation in the country. And we know, yes, children are usually safer with us," said Joab Baryayaka, a parent. 

Eight children have succumbed to the virus according to the ministry of health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) last week said Uganda had registered over 150 confirmed and probable cases, including 64 fatalities.

The strain now circulating is known as the Sudan Ebola virus, for which there is currently no vaccine, although there are several candidate vaccines heading towards clinical trials.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..