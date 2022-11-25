Ghanaian fans proud in defeat after World Cup opener against Portugal

In Ghana, all eyes were set on the Black Stars world Cup Opener on Thursday (Nov. 24).

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia and other public figures watched the group H opening thriller in Accra.

Despite a solid fight, André Ayew’s teammates lost to Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad 2-3.

Ghanaian fans were still proud in defeat.

"Our players have really done well. Just that some few lapses that made us lose the game but I hope that Insha Allah, the next match, we are going to make it," Alhaji Said Mutaka said.

"There's no need for us to be angry or mad at them, not at all", Black Stars fan Jessica Selikplim insisted.

"They did well, it wasn't easy. The game was actually tough but they did well, scoring two, they have done well, like Kudos. They've done well, like."

At the Stadium 974 in Doha, All the goals came in a wild final half-hour. Ronaldo scored on a contested penalty, Ayew then equalized for Ghana.

Joao Felix regained the lead for Portugal, and Rafael Leao added a third. Osman Bukari reduced Ghana's deficit in the 89th.

Ghana will play South Korea on Monday and will count on its fans.

Coach Otto Addo said the Black stars proved Thursday they could "compete with the opponent".

For now, they sit at the bottom of group H. The group comprises of Ghana, Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.