Morocco secure draw in World Cup opener

The Atlas Lions made quite an entrance in their Qatar World Cup debut on Wednesday (Nov 23).

At the Doha Al Bayt stadium, the Moroccans managed to go up against vice world champions Croatia. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was largely responsible for the 0-0 draw, thanks his spectacular saves.

With his defence, they were able to block former Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric as well as his teammates to snatch a precious first point in the race to qualify for the round of 16.

Two contenders of the Lions in group F will face each other this evening. The Belgian team who ended third of the last world cup, will challenge Canada.

Morocco will then meet Belgium on Sunday for a decisive fixture in the race for the knockout stage. The third meeting of Walid Regragui's men will take place on December 1 against Canada.