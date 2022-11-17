Welcome to Africanews

Climate change induced by human activity behind floods in Nigeria

Floods in Nigeria killed more than 600 people this year   -  
By Africanews

Nigeria

Climate change was the main cause for the floods that killed over 600 people in Nigeria this year, according to scientists.

In a study revealed on Wednesday, scientists claim that the floods that affected Nigeria, but also Niger, Chad and neighbouring countries were directly linked to human activity.

According to the experts the floods between June and October this year displaced more than 1.4 million people and were 80 times more likelier to occur because of human activity.

The report comes as COP27 climate talks continue in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh, where developing nations are demanding rich polluters pay for climate-change linked calamities.

Africa is home to some of the countries least responsible for carbon emissions but hardest hit by weather extremes, with the Horn of Africa currently in the grips of a severe drought.

