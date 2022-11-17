Adaptation gaps - Solutions derived from COP 27 {Business Africa}

Key takeaways from COP27

It is clear that one of the keys, distinctive features of the Egyptian-hosted climate summit is that the voice of emerging markets has been brought to the fore.

This is reflected in the issues being discussed, for instance, “loss and damage” being on the official COP agenda for the first time ever.

Lindelwe Lesley Ndlovu, CEO of African Risk Capacity limited(ARC) answered some of our questions on adaptation gaps, especially in developing countries, which are particularly driven by widening disparities between the costs of adaptation and financing available to adaptation. He shared solutions derived from the COP 27 summit.

Gabon: "Industrial Days" to accelerate economic diversification

Libreville hosted its first edition of Industrial Days to put Gabon on the path of sustainable and inclusive industrial development. According to the government, this event aims to present the level of progress of the industrial landscape and the country's investment opportunities in order to improve the competitiveness of the sector.

Prototypes for Humanity 2022

This year's edition of Prototypes for Humanity featured interesting innovations addressing global challenges like environmental sustainability, while at the same dealing with deeply personal and intimate issues like pregnancy tests for the visually impaired. In this report, we share highlights of the spectacular event that showcased 100 future-looking solutions at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).